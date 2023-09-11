New Mexican Law Enforcement Reacts to Governor's Unconstitutional Gun Ban

Various law enforcement agencies in New Mexico issued statements in regard to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) public health order that bans concealed and open carry of firearms within Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office posted a statement from Sheriff John Allen, who admitted he has "reservations" about the order:

While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our Constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold. I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense. I was elected to represent and safeguard all constituents and to ensure the balance between our rights and public safety is maintained. That means we must critically evaluate any proposed solution to the deeply rooted issue of gun violence, ensuring we both protect our community and uphold the values that define us as a nation.

Allen laid out several steps his office has been doing to tackle gun crime, such as targeting convicted felons in possession of firearms, and concluded by saying "while we might not be in complete alignment with the Governor's recent order, we remain steadfast in our commitment to work collaboratively, both with her office and with the community, to find sustainable solutions to the gun violence epidemic plaguing our county."

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told his officers Lujan Grisham made it clear it would be state law enforcement who would be enforcing the executive order.

"I appreciate any support we can get to save lives and end gun violence in Albuquerque. Let's all work together to keep Albuquerque safe," said Medina.

