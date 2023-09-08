'The View' Goes Full Blown NIMBY Because Migrants Are Taking a Toll on NYC

The hosts of "The View" called for the daily arrivals of processed and released migrants to New York City to be relocated elsewhere in the country because their city is being strained from the thousands who are already there.

Ana Navarro, originally from Cuba, said it is not fair to have New York City burdened by the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which was kickstarted by the Biden administration's policies.

"I do think the federal government is doing many things. They have prioritized asylum seekers. They’ve instituted a parole program specifically for those four countries, but, frankly, you know, I think we need to find — and we’ve dealt with this before. I lived in Miami. I was a migrant, an immigrant in Miami in the ’80s. You’ll remember when we had the...boat lift. 125,000 Cubans came in a matter of six months. It puts tremendous stress on a city, on a community, on the social services. They need to be resettled elsewhere," said Navarro.

"They need to spread out. This is a massive country, yeah," Sara Haines chimed in.

"It’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of the world," Joy Behar added.

Haines added all of the children who have come from the southern border are putting a strain on New York City's public school system because they are already dealing with teacher shortages, and now they need to be concerned with having teachers who also speak Spanish.

The attitude from the show's hosts is becoming more common in sanctuary cities across the country because of the expenses needed to take care of those who crossed the southern border illegally.