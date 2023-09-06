NJ Governor Has a Message for Those in NYC Hoping His State Will Take in Migrants

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) has joined the chorus of state leaders to say they do not have the resources to take in the thousands of processed and release migrants who have overwhelmed New York's services. New York City alone has spent billions of dollars to house, feed, and provide medical care to the daily arrivals.

The Biden administration, who caused the ongoing crisis through policies, is considering using the Atlantic City International Airport as a shelter for the thousands who continue to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border or those manage to secure an appointment through the CBP One app.

"I don’t see any scenario where we’re going to be able to take in a program in Atlantic City or frankly elsewhere in the state,” Murphy told News 12. "You need scale, enormous amount of federal support, resources that go beyond anything that we can afford. Putting everything else aside, I just don’t see it. I would suspect that that will continue to be the case."

Murphy had previously campaigned on making all of New Jersey a sanctuary state.

NEW—Despite running on making New Jersey a sanctuary state for illegals in the name of “inclusiveness” the “nation’s moral compass” and “the goodness of America,” Democrat Governor Phil Murphy has changed his tune! Now he wants nothing to do with the Biden regime's plan to move… pic.twitter.com/tGFD01MplE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 5, 2023

Illegal border crossings continue to be a historic highs despite the Biden administration opening up appointments for people through the CBP One app to legally enter through a port of entry to claim asylum. Common complaints from migrants in Mexico are the app does not work or they can not secure one of the limited number of appointments. Many have given up on waiting for an appointment and illegally cross the border to turn themselves in to then be released into the United States.

AZ: I recovered multiple print outs of confirmed #CBPOneApp appointments discarded on the Mexico side of the wall in Lukeville— The migrants had appointments to cross *legally in San Ysidro and Nogales but instead chose to walk through the open doors… illegally. https://t.co/wXPe0rFbSS pic.twitter.com/Pt2cEMdn5X — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 1, 2023



