What Some GOP Candidates Are Saying After Not Qualifying for the Debate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the official list of presidential candidates Monday evening of who will be appearing tomorrow in Milwaukee for the first primary debate.

Those who met all qualifications are: Governor Doug Burgum, former Governor Chris Christie, Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Governor Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott.

Those who did not make the cut include former Congressman Will Hurd and conservative commentator Larry Elder. In a statement, Hurd accused the RNC for not being transparent with the qualification process and he is not willing to "sign a blood oath" to support Donald Trump should he be the party's nominee.

"The RNC discounted polls that included independents and Democrats willing to vote Republican...Expanding our party should be applauded, not penalized," Hurd said, adding he will continue his campaign even though he will not be on the debate stage.

I have said from day one of my candidacy that I will not sign a blood oath to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/lxMN7NJzza — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 22, 2023

Larry Elder said he intends to sue the RNC in order to halt the debate.

"I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is. For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage," Elder said, maintaining he had met all the requirements to qualify.

I intend to sue the RNC to halt Wednesday's presidential debate.



I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is. For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the… pic.twitter.com/PX5fnD1Rkn — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 22, 2023

Former President Donald Trump made it clear he is willingly not participating in Wednesday's debate, instead choosing to have an interview with Tucker Carlson that will be released during the debate.