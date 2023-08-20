The Evil Of The Democrat Party
Eric Adams Complains Problems With Migrants Have 'Unjustly' Fallen Into NYC's Lap

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 20, 2023 3:00 PM
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) continued to bemoan this week about how unfair it is for his sanctuary city to shoulder the burden of the ongoing border crisis as resources and space are being pushed to their limit.

"This is a national and statewide issue that has been unjustly dropped into the lap of New York City residents. We only make up .05 of the landmass in New York state, .05, that’s what we make up. Yet, we are housing over 99 percent of the migrants," Adams said during a press conference.

Adams has called for the federal government to send more money to the city to help officials cover the costs for hotels, meals, and healthcare to the daily arrivals and those who have been in the area for months. New York City has sent processed and released migrants upstate to relive the pressure but after recent alleged sexual assaults by migrants at a shelter in Erie County, the city has agreed to stop sending them there for the time being.

New York City has had problems with the migrants trashing hotel rooms and attacking staff, causing safety concerns for other parts of the city that are being considered to house migrants. New Yorkers are increasingly speaking out against having shelters near schools, parks, and residential areas.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

