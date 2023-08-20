Eric Adams Complains Problems With Migrants Have 'Unjustly' Fallen Into NYC's Lap

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) continued to bemoan this week about how unfair it is for his sanctuary city to shoulder the burden of the ongoing border crisis as resources and space are being pushed to their limit.

"This is a national and statewide issue that has been unjustly dropped into the lap of New York City residents. We only make up .05 of the landmass in New York state, .05, that’s what we make up. Yet, we are housing over 99 percent of the migrants," Adams said during a press conference.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams complains illegal immigrants have been "unjustly dropped into the laps of New York City residents" — despite his city being a "sanctuary city." pic.twitter.com/A2WhlkCg8v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

Adams has called for the federal government to send more money to the city to help officials cover the costs for hotels, meals, and healthcare to the daily arrivals and those who have been in the area for months. New York City has sent processed and released migrants upstate to relive the pressure but after recent alleged sexual assaults by migrants at a shelter in Erie County, the city has agreed to stop sending them there for the time being.

New York City has had problems with the migrants trashing hotel rooms and attacking staff, causing safety concerns for other parts of the city that are being considered to house migrants. New Yorkers are increasingly speaking out against having shelters near schools, parks, and residential areas.

Hundreds of New Yorkers are currently protesting against Mayor Eric Adams for migrants to be housed in a Staten Island assisted living center instead of Senior citizens. #NYC pic.twitter.com/n0T8E4BgOi — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 20, 2023



