One NY County Is Refusing More Migrants After This Happened

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, announced last week they will no longer accept processed and released migrants after two alleged sexual assaults by them at shelters.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) agreed to pause sending migrants to the area as the Big Apple continues to be overburdened by the daily arrivals.

"We were assured of the safety, security, and proper screening by New York City through DocGo. Clearly that hasn't been done. Refugee agencies, local workers and others should not and cannot work under the present security conditions. New York City needs to fix this. And I am glad to say that Mayor Adams understands the gravity of the situation," said Poloncarz.

Erie County (D) will now refuse to take in any more illegals from NYC following sexual assaults at the shelters



- Dem County Executive Mark Poloncarz pic.twitter.com/mgOfbNzDqc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

"100 percent of the blame is on Mark Poloncarz," Republican candidate for Erie County Executive Chrissy Casilio told WGRZ. "There's no other person to blame but him because he is the one that decided to put politics over the people of Erie County. And now this is what we get."