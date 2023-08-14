One NY County Is Refusing More Migrants After This Happened

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, announced last week they will no longer accept processed and released migrants after two alleged sexual assaults by them at shelters.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) agreed to pause sending migrants to the area as the Big Apple continues to be overburdened by the daily arrivals.
"We were assured of the safety, security, and proper screening by New York City through DocGo. Clearly that hasn't been done. Refugee agencies, local workers and others should not and cannot work under the present security conditions. New York City needs to fix this. And I am glad to say that Mayor Adams understands the gravity of the situation," said Poloncarz.
"100 percent of the blame is on Mark Poloncarz," Republican candidate for Erie County Executive Chrissy Casilio told WGRZ. "There's no other person to blame but him because he is the one that decided to put politics over the people of Erie County. And now this is what we get."
"It's hard to imagine what I would do in this situation," she added. "But any decision that I make ever, at any point, puts the best interest of Erie County residents first."
New York's social services have been crippled by the high number of people continue to arrive from the southern border because of the ongoing border crisis, and it's not going to slow down anytime soon. Illegal border crossings are increasing once again after a brief lull following Title 42 expiring in May of this year.
