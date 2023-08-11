Biden’s Stolen Valor
Tipsheet

Al Sharpton Accuses GOP of Playing the Race Card With VP Harris

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 11, 2023 12:15 PM

MSNBC's Al Sharpton claimed it was Republicans who are playing the race card when warning that another Biden term could mean a President Kamala Harris because of Joe Biden's ill health.

Sharpton was asked if he thinks Harris is aware of the criticisms against her and how the GOP is noting she could be in charge one day if things go south with Biden. 

"I sense they’re aware of it, but I clearly felt she won’t play into that, because clearly they’re playing on the president’s health, which has shown to be totally crazy, because he clearly is doing his job. Look at what he’s done to the economy. Look at what he’s done for legislation," Sharpton replied.

"Don’t underestimate that when we’re they’re using this President Harris thing, they’re not only talking about the president’s health, they’re talking about her gender and her race. They’re playing the race card, ‘You can’t let this black woman in as president,’ and I think most Americans will reject that," he continued. "And I think she’s wise not to play into that. Let them stand out there on their own, clearly playing that card, and she will not engage. She’s bigger than that as a person."

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

Sharpton's assertion about who is playing the race card was proven wrong last Sunday when Ashley Allison, a former staffer on the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, told CNN Americans do not like Harris because she is a "history maker. She is a woman. She is a black."

Allison predicted the more Harris leaves Washington, D.C. to meet and interact with voters on important issues, "you will see her numbers start to increase and people will be accepting her of the job."

Tags: WOKE

