Former Biden Campaign Staffer's Unconvincing Excuse for Why Harris Is Unpopular

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 07, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNN political commentator Ashley Allison claimed the reason why Vice President Kamala Harris has a very low approval rate is because Americans don't like how she is a "historical figure" due to being a black woman.

Allison, a former top staffer for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, said Harris has not "failed" at the enormous issues she was given, such as being the southern border czar.

"I think that this is happening for a couple of reasons. Most people don't know what vice president do. And now she is a history maker. She is a woman. She is a black. And it's the easy thing to do to say, 'She's the attack dog, go after her.' She was not put in charge of the border. She was put in charge of the root causes," said Allison. "Everyone admits our immigration policies are in crisis. It's not because of Kamala Harris."

Allison went on to predict that the more Harris leaves Washington, D.C. to meet and interact with voters on important issues, "you will see her numbers start to increase and people will be accepting her of the job."

All Democrats have to defend Harris for her historic unpopularity is the fact she is not white and is a woman, which are not reasons why she has a low approval rating. But even if that were case, then that would mean Democrats are racist and sexist since she dropped out of the 2020 presidential race before the first round of voting because even Democrats didn't like what she has to offer, which is very little, if anything.

