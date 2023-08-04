Was This the First Instance of Prosecutorial Misconduct in the Ongoing Trump Indictment...
Yet Another Revelation Details How Dianne Feinstein's Age Is Showing

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 04, 2023 12:15 PM
California Senator Dianne Feinstein (D) is long past retirement age, especially in the aftermath of her hospitalization earlier this year, but it was recently reported her daughter has power of attorney over her. 

The New York Times noted Katherine Feinstein, 66, Feinstein’s only child has "power of attorney over her mother’s legal affairs, filed two lawsuits against Senator Feinstein’s co-trustees."

The issue stems from drama between Feinstein's side of the family against the three daughters of her late husband Richard Blum:

In one legal dispute, the family is fighting over what’s described as Senator Feinstein’s desire to sell a beach house in an exclusive neighborhood in Stinson Beach, north of San Francisco. In another disagreement, the two factions are at odds over access to the proceeds of Mr. Blum’s life insurance, which Senator Feinstein says she needs to pay for her growing medical expenses....The first lawsuit, over the beach house, says the property is in disrepair, that Senator Feinstein no longer wishes to use it, and that she wants to sell it this summer or fall.

The fact the younger Feinstein has power of attorney over her mother was news to lawyers representing the two trustees in the suits as they have not seen any documentation: "Nor has Katherine made it clear, either in this filing or directly to my clients, why a sitting United States senator would require someone to have power of attorney over her."

Feinstein's age and health have become hard to ignore as she now requires staffers to wheel her around the Capitol and has had multiple mental lapses. The most recent example was when she had to prompted to just vote "aye" after giving a speech when a speech was not required.


