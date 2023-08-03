Asa Hutchinson Goes to an Unlikely Place to Get Support for the Debate Stage

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is still technically a GOP presidential candidate, admitted during an interview with MSNBC he is going to need their viewers in order to qualify for the first Republican debate later this month.

To qualify to be on the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a candidate needs at least 40,000 campaign donors, with at least 200 donors from 20 states, and they need support from 1 percent of GOP voters in three national polls, or in two national polls and two polls in the early primary states.

Hutchinson said he intends on qualifying but reality says it is uncertain at this point.

"We have increased by 10,000 donors over the last couple weeks. That’s a big step forward. But it’s all dependent upon your audience and others that can help us out to get there," said Hutchinson.

Asa Hutchinson says he intends to get on the GOP debate stage but admits it will depend on viewers from MSNBC supporting him. pic.twitter.com/vffxLyP7DU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 3, 2023

When it came to former President Donald Trump being indicted and arraigned in federal court in Washington, D.C. over the riot at the Capitol building on January 6, Hutchinson said the choice was clear: "Do you support the rule of law and accountability or do you support Donald Trump and support the chaos that he brings..."

Asa Hutchinson to MSNBC on Trump's indictment: "There’s a choice here, do you support the rule of law and accountability or do you support Donald Trump and support the chaos that he brings..." pic.twitter.com/z33gfGdmBi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 3, 2023



