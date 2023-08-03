Trump Returns to DC in Defiant Fashion: 'I Am Being Arrested for You'
Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
How Disgraced IRS Official Lois Lerner is Tied to Trump’s Latest Indictment
Left-Wing Commentator: I'm Done With This 'Garbage' Identity Politics
Gun Control Group Raked Over the Coals for Absurd Background Check Claim
Reporters Are Still Pushing the False Claim Obama Had No Scandals
Media Busted Altering Grandkid Coverage, Following the Science Is Now Bad, and NYT...
Media Criticism of 'Sound of Freedom' Now Looking 'Awkward' After What an FBI...
Yet Another Edition of Facebook Files Reveals How Deep Biden Admin. Went With...
Trump Pleads Not Guilty As Supporters Flood DC In Protest of Politically Corrupt...
Alan Dershowitz Has a Warning for Trump Haters: Case Against Trump Could 'Collapse'
ATF Rule to Regulate Pistol Braces Likely Illegal, Federal Appeals Court Rules
Biden Is Evacuating Embassies More Than Double the Rate Obama Did
Wow: What Tucker Carlson Just Asked Biden Business Partner Devon Archer
Tipsheet

Asa Hutchinson Goes to an Unlikely Place to Get Support for the Debate Stage

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 03, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is still technically a GOP presidential candidate, admitted during an interview with MSNBC he is going to need their viewers in order to qualify for the first Republican debate later this month.

To qualify to be on the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a candidate needs at least 40,000 campaign donors, with at least 200 donors from 20 states, and they need support from 1 percent of GOP voters in three national polls, or in two national polls and two polls in the early primary states.

Hutchinson said he intends on qualifying but reality says it is uncertain at this point.

"We have increased by 10,000 donors over the last couple weeks. That’s a big step forward. But it’s all dependent upon your audience and others that can help us out to get there," said Hutchinson.

When it came to former President Donald Trump being indicted and arraigned in federal court in Washington, D.C. over the riot at the Capitol building on January 6, Hutchinson said the choice was clear: "Do you support the rule of law and accountability or do you support Donald Trump and support the chaos that he brings..."

Recommended

So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer Matt Vespa


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer Matt Vespa
Media Criticism of 'Sound of Freedom' Now Looking 'Awkward' After What an FBI Operation Just Found Leah Barkoukis
There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa
Left-Wing Commentator: I'm Done With This 'Garbage' Identity Politics Matt Vespa
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured Into Silence Guy Benson
Alan Dershowitz Has a Warning for Trump Haters: Case Against Trump Could 'Collapse' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer Matt Vespa