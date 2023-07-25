Biden's Dog Bites Enough People to Be 'Put Down'
Tipsheet

Climate Change Group Melts Down Over Not Being Taken Seriously

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 25, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Climate Defiance is a self-described "brand-new, youth-led group dedicated to using disruptive, direct action to resist fossil fuels" and they voiced their frustration over how their antics have not led to any results to stop climate change.

Climate Defiance scolded people for having fun with the release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" because "Your pink crop-top won’t mean jack on an ashen planet. Antarctic sea ice is six standard deviations below the mean. Statistically, this should only occur once every 7,500,000 years. This is an emergency."

The leftist group then complained when they took over the field where the Congressional Women’s Softball Game was being held, the "Congresswomen responded by throwing an impromptu dance party to pass the time."

"Just five days ago our group faced arrest in the halls of the Capitol. Even the 'progressives' pleaded with us to leave. They told us they have the climate issue under control. Meanwhile our government spoons out $20,000,000,000 per year to the industry ready to end it all," the group explained.


