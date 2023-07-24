Texas Put Up River Barriers to Stop Illegal Immigration. DOJ Wants Them Removed.

The state of Texas has installed barriers in the Rio Grande in areas where illegal crossings continue to be a major issue, particularly around the city of Eagle Pass. The water barriers are the latest attempt by Texas to deter illegal crossings while the Biden administration has done little to deter people beyond funneling people through the CBP One app.

Texas maintains its border defense by repelling & redirecting those who unlawfully cross the dangerous Rio Grande back to Mexico to a port of entry. The #MarineBarrier will enhance security efforts. Crossing the Rio Grande is not safe & places illegal immigrants in danger &… https://t.co/zGihgyciOF pic.twitter.com/HzUJG0Diq8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 14, 2023

The Department of Justice sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott demanding the removal of the river barriers. If they are not removed, then the DOJ will take legal action.