Texas Put Up River Barriers to Stop Illegal Immigration. DOJ Wants Them Removed.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 24, 2023 10:15 AM
@VanessaKENS5

The state of Texas has installed barriers in the Rio Grande in areas where illegal crossings continue to be a major issue, particularly around the city of Eagle Pass. The water barriers are the latest attempt by Texas to deter illegal crossings while the Biden administration has done little to deter people beyond funneling people through the CBP One app.

The Department of Justice sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott demanding the removal of the river barriers. If they are not removed, then the DOJ will take legal action.

“The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” said the letter, which was signed by Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Jaime Esparza, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

The letter goes on to say the barriers were placed without authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and they violates the Rivers and Harbors Act.

"Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution.We have sent the Biden Administration numerous letters detailing our authority, including the one I hand-delivered to President Biden earlier this year," Abbott wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives.We will see you in court, Mr. President."

BORDER CRISIS

