'Sound of Freedom' Continues to Blow Away Expectations at the Box Office

Angel Studios announced anti-child trafficking thriller "Sound of Freedom" has earned over $100 million at the box office despite liberal news outlets falsely claim the movie is similar to Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

The movie, based on a true story, was released on Independence Day.

“SOUND of FREEDOM has become the people’s movie. It was chosen by over 100,000 people in the Angel Guild, fueled by untold tens of thousands through our Pay it Forward program, and is dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution with Angel Studios, in a press release. “This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers. We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture.”

Demand has allowed the film’s screen count to continue to increase, reaching a third week total of 3,287. Since the films’ July 4 release, SOUND of FREEDOM has never left the top 3 positions on the charts and has totaled over $100M in domestic box office, Angel Studios explained.

Former President Donald Trump hosted a screening this week at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey with Jim Caviezel, Eduardo Verastegui, and Tim Ballard, who the movie is based on.

