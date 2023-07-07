Who Brought the Cocaine into the White House?
Here's More on That Liberal Twitter Account That Got Conservatives Fired Up
Did an Aide Fake the Photo of a Slain Cop Eric Adams Said...
Secret Service Faces Oversight Scrutiny As White House Story on Cocaine Changes
June Jobs Report Drops, Previous Reports Revised
Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plan to...
HuffPost's Defense of Ketanji Brown Jackson Getting Key Statistic Wrong in Dissent Is...
Gun Control Doesn’t Deliver Freedom Nor Safety
Wisconsin Governor's Editing Trick Boosts Public Education Spending...for the Next 400 Yea...
Republican AGs Send Warning Letter to Target Over Pride Collection
ADF Sets the Record Straight After the Left Attempts to Discredit 303 Creative...
NYC May House Illegal Immigrants in Empty Schools During the Summer
The Hill Is Framing Cocaine Found at the White House Just as You'd...
The Fundraising Numbers Are in From Ron DeSantis
Tipsheet

David Hogg Gets Dragged After Bragging How Good of a Shot He Is

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 07, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gun control activist David Hogg likes to trout out every now and again that while he supports chipping away at the Second Amendment, he does like to shoot certain types of firearms because he grew up shooting.

On Thursday, Hogg tweeted about how nobody needed a magazine that holds more than ten rounds. How does he know? Well, according to him, he has "pretty tight grouping" at 20 yards with a rifle.

"If you need more than 10 rounds to hit something you need more range time or you need glasses, not a larger magazine. Hell, if you're that bad of a shot you're safer with a baseball bat because a gun will probably be turned on you," Hogg wrote. "Especially if you are shooting a rifle and you can't hit what you are aiming for in 10 rounds you need to check your sights, check your eye dominance, and/or improve trigger pull. 30 round mags are for two two things, war and people who don't know how to shoot."

Hogg then showed a picture of his "tight grouping," which by any objective measure is anything but. I'll give him credit that he actually hit paper but that is a low bar for a 7.62mm rifle...at 20 yards!

Recommended

The Hill Is Framing Cocaine Found at the White House Just as You'd Expect Rebecca Downs

"For the record I wasn't using a bipod for this either. That's why I say this. I did this well with zero experience shooting semi auto rifles. Surely you can be a better shot than David Hogg," he added.

If there's one thing the gun community is good at, for better or for worse, is their ability to shred people a new one who claim to be experts on the subject, especially when it comes from someone who is actively trying to take their rights away. Replies to Hogg's post did not disappoint: 

"Liberals shoot guns too we just don’t fetishize it and make it our entire personality," Hogg said in response to the criticism.

Tags: GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hill Is Framing Cocaine Found at the White House Just as You'd Expect Rebecca Downs
HuffPost's Defense of Ketanji Brown Jackson Getting Key Statistic Wrong in Dissent Is Something Else Julio Rosas
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Is This Latest Ploy by Green Movement More Insane Than Their Plan to Screw With the Atmosphere? Matt Vespa
The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Wisconsin Governor's Editing Trick Boosts Public Education Spending...for the Next 400 Years Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Hill Is Framing Cocaine Found at the White House Just as You'd Expect Rebecca Downs