David Hogg Gets Dragged After Bragging How Good of a Shot He Is

Gun control activist David Hogg likes to trout out every now and again that while he supports chipping away at the Second Amendment, he does like to shoot certain types of firearms because he grew up shooting.

On Thursday, Hogg tweeted about how nobody needed a magazine that holds more than ten rounds. How does he know? Well, according to him, he has "pretty tight grouping" at 20 yards with a rifle.

"If you need more than 10 rounds to hit something you need more range time or you need glasses, not a larger magazine. Hell, if you're that bad of a shot you're safer with a baseball bat because a gun will probably be turned on you," Hogg wrote. "Especially if you are shooting a rifle and you can't hit what you are aiming for in 10 rounds you need to check your sights, check your eye dominance, and/or improve trigger pull. 30 round mags are for two two things, war and people who don't know how to shoot."

Hogg then showed a picture of his "tight grouping," which by any objective measure is anything but. I'll give him credit that he actually hit paper but that is a low bar for a 7.62mm rifle...at 20 yards!

I know many who follow me haven't shot guns or semi automatic rifles before. Even with zero training I could shoot a pretty tight grouping at 20 yards. Just look. You don't need 30 round mags. If you can't stop whatever you need to with 10 7.62 rounds. You got bigger problems. pic.twitter.com/sJMxsfnmbT — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 6, 2023

"For the record I wasn't using a bipod for this either. That's why I say this. I did this well with zero experience shooting semi auto rifles. Surely you can be a better shot than David Hogg," he added.

If there's one thing the gun community is good at, for better or for worse, is their ability to shred people a new one who claim to be experts on the subject, especially when it comes from someone who is actively trying to take their rights away. Replies to Hogg's post did not disappoint:

I normally don’t shit on people trying to better themselves but I only see one grouping and it ain’t great.



Now kindly shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/ZMxOtIUkk8 — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 6, 2023

That was at 20yards with a rifle?



Either cary more mags, or find a new hobby, cause that’s minute of barn door at 300m — GLOCKTOR WHO (@NorCalRiverRat) July 7, 2023

(1) Do it again, but this time your target is multiple armed assailants who not only move but can take cover and shoot back at you.



(2) Same thing, but your assailants have body armor/are tripping acid.



(3) Same thing, but with a handgun.



(4) Same thing, but instead of ideal… https://t.co/WqtXWnyY8L — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) July 7, 2023

bro posted this thinking it was good 💀 — jny the human (@jnyboy) July 6, 2023

This is not a tight grouping with a rifle at 20 yard… this would be good for a handgun. A grouping should be like this standing at 100 yards. Also genius paper targets don’t move, shoot back, and doesn’t take into account multiple attackers etc. Ask local PD about their capacity https://t.co/dAU0lbSrtR — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) July 6, 2023

"Liberals shoot guns too we just don’t fetishize it and make it our entire personality," Hogg said in response to the criticism.