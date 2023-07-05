Portland Lefty Upset After Cop Explained How 2020 Riots Affected Unlawful Protest Citations

A one man protest in Portland over an additional bus priority lane and protected bike lane on a street resulted in a counter protester being upset with city police when he explained that unlawful protest citations are not given out much these days because of the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots.

BikePortland reported local Randy Philbrick parked his car in the lane as form of protest. Things became a little heated after Philbrick unholstered his firearm, but did not point it at anyone, when counter protesters walked up to him. When officers with the Portland Police Bureau arrived, it was explained to a counter protester that many of the Antifa protests and riots did not start out as permitted events as well.

The counter protester Garrett Miles, who goes by FlowerBicycles on Twitter, posted video of the moment.

"You understand that it requires a city event permit and you've acknowledged that and you can see him breaking the law right here, you're refusing to," said Miles.

"So, I don't know if you were here in 2020, all of those protests were not sanctioned," the officer explained.

"But does two wrongs make a right, that's the thing I'm trying to pick at here," Miles replied.

"But if we're not going to enforce something at that point, but you want us to enforce this," the officer said. The video then cuts out.

This is the moment @PortlandPolice cops told me they weren't going to act on the car park-in protest that blocked bike/bus lanes because they didn't act on the BLM protests in 2020.



"To be clear: I don't actually think 'two wrongs make a right' in this context. I was applying it from their perspective of supposed neutrality," Miles further tweeted.