Don't Expect the MSM to Breathlessly Cover Philly Mass Shooting After Suspect ID'd

The recent mass shooting in Philadelphia that left five people dead and four others wounded took a turn after the suspect was identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, a Black Lives Matter activist who identifies as a transgender who uses they/them pronouns.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Carriker was arrested after police responded to the shooting and cornering Carriker in an alleyway. He was taken into custody without incident. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were among the vicitims and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs but were listed in stable condition. Carriker was wearing body armor, a ski mask, and had an AR-15 style rifle. Police say he was randomly shooting at people and occupied cars in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

Tina Rosette told the Inquirer she had lived with Carriker for one year in 2021 and described him as “really smart, intelligent, creative,” and loved working on computer programs, but had never seen Carriker with a gun before. Her daughter said Carriker did show her a handgun several times and "was trying to get me comfortable around guns and stuff like that."

The Post Millennial revealed Carriker had posted in support of the BLM movement on Facebook, along with following the Black Lives Matter Philly Facebook page. Photos of Carriker show him wearing women's clothing.

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday that killed 5 & injured 4, including children, is revealed to be a trans #BLM activist. Kimbrady Carriker was arrested without incident, contradicting claim that black suspects are killed. https://t.co/VVFtUmB7Mx pic.twitter.com/l1kGCAxtkw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2023

Both Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) had strong condemnations for firearms and the Second Amendment but did not have much to say about the shooter.

#Philadelphia



Press conference just wrapped up.



Krasner and Kenney talked a lot about their opinions on PA gun legislation but offered little information to reporters who attended to ask questions



We didn’t learn much more than we already knew — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) July 4, 2023

“It is disgusting, the lack of proper gun legislation we have in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” ⁦@DA_LarryKrasner⁩ says after Philadelphia mass shooter used AR-15 rifle to kill 5 males, between ages 15 & 59 years old, and wounded two children, ages 2 & 13 yrs old. pic.twitter.com/1lxbNY6THW — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 4, 2023



