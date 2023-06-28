A GOP Congressman Has a Big Idea to Push Back on Pride Month

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) is planning on introducing a resolution on Friday that would designate the month of July as “American Pride Month” to help increase society's patriotism and as a balance to Pride Month.

First reported by Breitbart, should the resolution pass, July will be dedicated to "celebrate, memorialize, and increase awareness of the monumental achievements of the United States of America and the countless number of patriots throughout her history which have made this nation the last best hope of earth."

"If the Biden White House, woke corporations, and the media can spend an entire month celebrating ‘PRIDE,’ then they can also spend the entire month of our nation’s birth celebrating American Pride," said Hunt's press office.

“In the words of President Reagan, ‘if we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.’’



I am proud to announce my Resolution declaring July, American Pride Month. I urge ALL my colleagues to join in this effort to celebrate and memorialize our history. #AmericanPrideMonth — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) June 26, 2023

#AmericanPrideMonth



My family and I served this nation in combat. American exceptionalism means something to me, and I want it to mean something again to future generations. Our progress is worth celebrating. — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) June 26, 2023

Hunt is a West Point graduate who spent eight years in the Army as an Aviation Branch Officer and AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter pilot. He told Breitbart he is concerned with how patriotism for the nation is in a free fall.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, we have witnessed Reagan’s warning become a premonition,” Hunt said. “Our country is terribly divided, and woke ideology has replaced American pride with cultural tribalism.”