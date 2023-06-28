CBS News Story on IRS Whistleblower Confirms the Media Cannot Ignore Biden Corruption...
What AG Garland Did Might Earn Him an Impeachment Hearing
Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade
Covering (Up) Biden’s Flubs, Protecting Killer Whale Character, and Blaming the GOP for...
Could Somebody Keep Trump's Promises?
Daniel Penny Enters 'Not Guilty' Plea
Reuters Names and Shames America's Political Elite Over Their Family Ties to Slavery
The Disturbing Thing Children Were Instructed To Do At Pride Event
On Dobbs Anniversary, Trump Signals Support for Federal Abortion Restrictions
Does the U.S. Have the 'Highest Economic Growth in the World'?
DeSantis Is Racking Up Support Left and Right
Rhode Island School Staffer Knowingly Solicited Funds for Human Trafficking Operation, Ema...
Radical Left Continues to Gaslight Those Who Dare Oppose Children Being Exposed to...
Here's How Top GOP Presidential Candidates Commemorated Dobbs
Tipsheet

A GOP Congressman Has a Big Idea to Push Back on Pride Month

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 28, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) is planning on introducing a resolution on Friday that would designate the month of July as “American Pride Month” to help increase society's patriotism and as a balance to Pride Month.

First reported by Breitbart, should the resolution pass, July will be dedicated to "celebrate, memorialize, and increase awareness of the monumental achievements of the United States of America and the countless number of patriots throughout her history which have made this nation the last best hope of earth."

"If the Biden White House, woke corporations, and the media can spend an entire month celebrating ‘PRIDE,’ then they can also spend the entire month of our nation’s birth celebrating American Pride," said Hunt's press office.

Recommended

Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown

Hunt is a West Point graduate who spent eight years in the Army as an Aviation Branch Officer and AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter pilot. He told Breitbart he is concerned with how patriotism for the nation is in a free fall.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, we have witnessed Reagan’s warning become a premonition,” Hunt said. “Our country is terribly divided, and woke ideology has replaced American pride with cultural tribalism.”

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown
What AG Garland Did Might Earn Him an Impeachment Hearing Matt Vespa
The Disturbing Thing Children Were Instructed To Do At Pride Event Sarah Arnold
CBS News Story on IRS Whistleblower Confirms the Media Cannot Ignore Biden Corruption Allegations Matt Vespa
Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade Julio Rosas
Carlson Identifies the One Person Most Suited to Replace Joe Biden Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Had One Heckuva Exchange With Reporters on the WH Lawn Wednesday Spencer Brown