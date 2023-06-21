Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks
CNN Legal Analysts Reject Notion Hunter Biden Got a Sweetheart Deal

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 21, 2023
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN analysts agreed with each other by stating the deal Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, got with the Department of Justice for tax and firearm related charges is actually not a sweetheart deal.

The younger Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018, which have a combined tax liability of roughly $1.2 million. Biden will go through the diversion program for illegally possessing a firearm while actively using drugs. He will spend no time in prison.

"And so given similar cases with tax fraud, this is not a sweetheart deal. It's a deal, I think it's a good deal for Hunter Biden in that he will stay out of prison and end up with only two misdemeanors on his record, but it's certainly not a sweetheart deal, out of line what happens with the rest of the country," said CNN Legal Analyst Jennifer Rodgers.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig likewise said that anyone who says Biden got a great deal with the DOJ is "reveling themselves."

"So, first of all, anyone who at this point has a fully formed, deeply held opinion on whether or not this is a sweetheart deal is sort of telling on themselves, because we don’t know the universe of what DOJ had. Unless you know that, you can’t really assess whether this deal was fair or foul," Honig told Anderson Cooper. "If you look at this case, I don’t see anything that jumps out to me as irregular. And the other thing that’s been notably absent from the criticism is what federal crime, chargeable federal crime do people believe Hunter Biden believe committed, but has not been charged with?"

Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks Katie Pavlich

Tucker Carlson had this to say about the Biden's deal:

"The question is what can we learn from Hunter Biden's plea deal? First off, the obvious, for the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties, there are only upsides...The rules definitely apply to you...But there is also a deeper lesson here, a more disturbing one...is the total inversion of virtue. What was once considered admirable is derided as stupid, if not racist...In their place, all that what we once considered contemptible and repulsive, we're told to worship that now." 

