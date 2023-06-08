Gavin Newsom's Latest Radical Idea for Nationwide Gun Control

"This is a mechanism to address that despair," Newsom told Politico, talking about gun crime. "We’re sick of being on the defense and throwing up our hands. We want to go on the offense and be for something and build a movement that’s bottom up, not top down."

In his proposal, the 28th Amendment would include a ban on modern sporting rifles and universal background checks.

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis.



The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction.



The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms -- while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact:



1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

For any constitutional amendment to be added, it would require a two-thirds vote of both chambers of Congress, or, if two-thirds of the States request one, by a convention to be called. The amendment must then be ratified by three-fourths of the State legislatures, or three-fourths of conventions called in each State for ratification.

"Today, Governor Newsom cynically called for using guns, gun owners, and tragedies to get free press for his perpetual political campaigning by proposing to drag the nation into his failed policy of criminalizing the mere exercise of fundamental rights. That Newsom is willing to offer this route to impose his immoral policies on the entire nation is an ironic recognition that the tide of history has turned against him and a genuine admission that his failed policies cannot withstand court scrutiny," the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), a gun rights group, said in a statement

"Newsom’s naked ambition, conceit, and depravity in calling for the criminalization of tens of millions of peaceable Americans is a wake up call to all those who oppose despotism and state violence," FPC added.