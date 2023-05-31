'The View' Hates Married Women, Especially If They're White
Tipsheet

'He Was the Worst': Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz to Retire Amid Immigration Turmoil

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 31, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told the agency charged with protecting the United States' borders on Tuesday he will be retiring at the end of June after serving for 32 years.          

"I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day. Throughout the years, my level of commitment to the mission and our great nation has never wavered," Ortiz said.

Ortiz's tenure was roiled by the consistently high number of illegal immigrants entering the United States after replacing former Chief Rodney Scott, who was pushed out by the Biden administration for resisting their open border policies. Ortiz became especially unpopular with the rank and file after horseback agents were falsely accused of whipping Haitians entering Texas during the Del Rio bridge crisis. Agents say they were disappointed and frustrated Ortiz did not do enough to publicly show support for men involved in the incident.            

Ortiz made headlines earlier this year after admitting during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Pharr, Texas that his agency did not have operational control in many sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border. This was seen as a direct rebuttal to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who said they do have operational control. Mayorkas has since said the statue definition of operational control is not realistically possible and no other secretary has meet its requirements.

"He was the worst chief of the Border Patrol. It seemed he was covering for Mayorkas and Biden. Most of the agents are wondering if he was forced to retire since he recently came out telling the truth of what’s happening at the border. Now we wait to see what puppet will take the job," one Border Patrol agent told Townhall.

The National Border Patrol Council took a more conciliatory tone in their statement about Ortiz, saying he was put in an impossible situation during his time as chief and did his best under the circumstances.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

