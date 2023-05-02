French Kiss Off
Moochers and Looters
Recession and the 2024 Campaign
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got
Sixty Years Ago, Hollywood Knew What a Woman Was
Biden's Puffball Press Corps Ignores Hunter Biden in Court
A History Lesson for 2024
Advice from a Conservative to RFK, Jr.
Don't Buy Into Sharpton's Attack on McDonald's
'Assault Weapon' Bans Look More Legally Vulnerable Than Ever
New COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance: Lifting the Fog--At Least a Little
On the Debt Ceiling, GOP Should Unplug DOJ
ATF’s Pistol Brace Rule Must Be Kicked to the Curb
Jayapal’s Freudian Slip Reveals Elitist Contempt for Migrants, American Workers
Lawmakers Need To Hold Regulators Accountable For Their Roles In Recent Bank Collapses
Tipsheet

Active Duty Troops Are Heading to the Southern Border, But There's a Catch

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 02, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

The Biden administration is sending 1,500 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the anticipated surge in illegal crossings once Title 42 is no longer in place.

While active duty troops have been sent to the southern border in the past to address surges, the troops being sent today will not be focused on deterrence, rather strictly in an administrative capacity. The service members will be armed for self-defense only.

"At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Austin approved a temporary Department of Defense (DoD) increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel to supplement U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) efforts on the U.S. Southwest Border," said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

"For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support, until CBP can address these needs through contracted support. Military personnel will not directly participate in law enforcement activities. This deployment to the border is consistent with other forms of military support to DHS over many years," he continued.

Recommended

'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis

The announcement from the Department of Defense comes a day after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed illegal immigration is down 90 percent because of the actions taken by Biden's administration, which is false.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis
NYT Details What Happens When There's a 'Right-Wing' Takeover at a College Matt Vespa
Moochers and Looters John Stossel
Media Matters' Leaked Tucker Carlson Clips Completely Backfires on Them Julio Rosas
Youngkin Shines in 'Time for Choosing' Speech: Virginia Is 'Test Case' to Prove Conservative Values Win Rebecca Downs
French Kiss Off Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'That's Amazing': Megyn Kelly Reacts to Latest Offer Tucker Carlson Just Got Leah Barkoukis