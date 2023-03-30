Treasury Secretary: Yeah, the IRS Visit to Taibbi's House Was Abnormal
MSNBC Trans Guest: God Made Me in Her Image. She Made Me Transgender.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 30, 2023 12:15 PM
MSNBC is focusing on what they deem to be the true victims in the shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee that left three children and three adults dead: the transgender community.

Host Joy Reid had transgender activist Charlotte Clymer on her show to give a response to conservatives pointing out the shooter was transgender and how that might have played a role in targeting the Covenant School. Fox News host Tucker Carlson stated this week Christianity and trans ideology are inherently opposed to each other.

"I would challenge anyone just to get to know trans people. We're a vibrant, diverse community. I'm from the great state of Texas, I served in the military, I go to church every Sunday. My faith is very important to me, but God made me in her image. God made me transgender," Clymer stated.

"To see these people so cynically weaponize this [shooting] and exploit these children's deaths and their teachers' death, it breaks my heart. I wonder what those families are thinking right now," Clymer added, going on to say such words like from Carlson don't have Christ in their statement.

Nashville Police have stated the Covenant School was specifically targeted by the trans shooter, leaving behind a manifesto and a map of the building. Another location was not attacked by the shooter because it had security measures that would have made an attack more difficult.  

