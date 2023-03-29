Biden Doubles Down on Refusal to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling
Did Katie Hobbs' Press Sec Encourage Violence Against 'Transphobes'?
Washington Post: It's 'Startling' How Many Arrests Aren't Prosecuted in D.C.
The Spin Cycle Is on Maximum at the NYT With This Piece About...
NBC News Highlights the True 'Victims' of the Nashville Shooting...and It's Not the...
Trump's J6 National Anthem Mashup
College Professor Suspended, Referred to Police for His Advice to Those Protesting Conserv...
Ex-FDA Official's Take on the State of the Infant Formula Industry Is Concerning
How the Feds Finally Nabbed the Suspect in Firebombing of Pro-Life Pregnancy Center
What Will It Take to Keep America Safe and Free?
Federal Agents Charge Man With Firebomb Attack Against Pro-Life Organization
Our Deranged, Counter-Productive National Rituals After Mass Shootings
Echoes of Nashville
Don’t Play Nuclear Chess Against Russia
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Explains Why Transgender Ideology and Christianity Are Incompatible

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 29, 2023 9:50 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Fox News host Tucker Carlson explained on Tuesday how the ever-increasing transgender ideology is the natural enemy of Christianity in the wake of an attack at a private Christian school by a shooter who identified as transgender. The shooter killed three young students and three adults before responding police killed her.

Carlson noted how his show had just last week aired a segment about NPR reporting on the rise of transgender individuals arming themselves against a supposed rise in violence against the community. Despite the downsides someone will encounter in becoming transgender, he went on, there are many benefits to identifying as such because society has elevated them above everyone else.

"The trans movement, it turns out, is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore its natural enemy. In Christianity, the price of admission is admitting that you're not God. Christians openly concede that they have no real power of anything. They will tell you to your facethey are sinful and helpless and basically absurd. They are not embarrassed about any of this, they brag about it," he explained.

"The trans movemen takes the opposite view. Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself. We can change the identity they are born with, they will tell you with wild eyed certainty. Christians can never agree with this statement because these are powers they believe God alone possesses. That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge a trans person’s dominion over nature, incites and enrages some in the trans community, people who believe they are God can’t stand to be reminded that they are not," Carlson continued.

Recommended

NBC News Highlights the True 'Victims' of the Nashville Shooting...and It's Not the Victims Matt Vespa

It is because of that fundamental difference in belief, Carlson warned the two groups are on a collision course, which is what played out on Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Carlson also pointed out this is not the first trans or non-binary person to attempt to carry out or successfully carry out an attack in recent months, with the Q nightclub shooter and the man who went to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in an attempt to kill him as recent examples.

The six victims fatally shot by the shooter at Covenant School have been identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News Highlights the True 'Victims' of the Nashville Shooting...and It's Not the Victims Matt Vespa
The Reality of a Trans School Shooter Has Journalists Shaming Themselves As Unreal Explanations Backfire Brad Slager
Washington Post: It's 'Startling' How Many Arrests Aren't Prosecuted in D.C. Spencer Brown
My COVID Experience John Stossel
Biden Doubles Down on Refusal to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling Katie Pavlich
Our Deranged, Counter-Productive National Rituals After Mass Shootings Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
NBC News Highlights the True 'Victims' of the Nashville Shooting...and It's Not the Victims Matt Vespa