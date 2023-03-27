Gun Control Activist Takes Over Nashville Police School Shooting Briefing

A gun control activist took over the Nashville Police's briefing and began ranting about the problem with guns after the officers had concluded giving initial details about a school shooting at Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school that has left three students and three adults dead.

The woman walked up to the microphones and asked the journalists if they were tired of reporting on school shootings. She revealed she is currently on family vacation with her child but she came down to the scene when the news broke.

"I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars," the woman said.

"Assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl, we are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws and these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation," she continued, going on to speculate that, "I’m pretty sure this was an unsecured weapon this teenager got ahold of. We can’t even – safe storage kids from getting ahold of weapons that they shoot each other with."

In an interview with CNN, she revealed she was at the mass shooting that took place during the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Police said the shooter was shot dead by responding officers and is a female who is 28-years-old.