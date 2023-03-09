'Idiots!': Joe Scarborough Scoffs at GOP Members Planning to Visit J6 Prisoners

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough mocked House Republicans' idea of visiting people who are being held in Washington, D.C. for charges relating to the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to assess the conditions of the jail.

Scarborough said the GOP "clowns" were being "idiots" for the idea.

"Joe, one more note as we talk about the politics of it and the wisdom or lack thereof of Republicans reopening this wound and talking about it publicly. There is a group of Republicans, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene, planning a visit to the prison where some of these men and women are being held, people who beat up cops," cohost Willie Geist explained.

"Treating them like political prisoners. [Greene] went in 2021 and said it was like seeing prisoners of war, men with tears streaming down their faces, just feeding any Democrat, just feeding the president of the United States, just feeding anyone who wants it, more material on this terrible, terrible day in American history. Treating it like she and the people in prison are the real victims," he continued.

"They’re idiots who are doing what is not in the best interest of their party, not in the best interest of democracy, not in the investigate in the best of this country. It is extraordinary every day. We see one example after another example after another example of these people out of control and doing things that are hurting their own party," Scarborough replied. "Doing things that are hurting the conservative cause. Yes, like I said before, doing things that hurt this country. To investigate the investigators. They tried this with the Durham investigation."

The J6 Committee LIED to America. @TuckerCarlson is revealing the truth.



They must be held accountable. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 7, 2023

The trip is also being organized by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

“We’re going to be addressing the human rights abuse, such as the fact that they’ve been held in solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day, denied the ability to see their families,” Greene said, also alleging “non-working toilets” and issues receiving medical treatment, according to The Hill.



