More Bad News for CNN's Morning Show Featuring Don Lemon

CNN's morning show featuring Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow just can't seem to energize viewers on the struggling news network.

Mediaite reported "CNN This Morning" dropped to its lowest level of viewers, both in total average and in the critical 25-54 age demographic, since it was launched last fall. But it's not only the morning show struggling to attract viewers. The entire network has reached new lows during the month of February:

February saw CNN hit lows in the demo not seen in over ten years. CNN prime time demo average of 122,000 viewers, while still above MSNBC’s 119,000, marked the network’s smallest audience since 2013. Additionally, CNN’s 89,000 total day demo viewers was its worst showing since 2012. CNN saw a 41 percent drop in total day demo viewers from January, while Fox News dropped 35 percent and MSNBC was down 6 percent. CNN’s new morning show, CNN This Morning, also saw its lowest numbers since its launch last fall. CNN This Morning brought in 360,000 average total viewers and 73,000 average demo viewers for the month. By comparison, Fox & Friends averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 170,000 average demo viewers for the month. MNSBC’s Morning Joe brought in 895,000 total viewers and 107,000 demo viewers.

"CNN This Morning" was recently embroiled in controversy after Lemon said, following research on Google, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime because she was in her 50's. Lemon was criticized from both outside and within CNN following those comments and is reported to be on very thin ice. Lemon's remarks came after it was reported he screamed at Collins after she talked over him on-air.

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in a memo. "He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously."

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with … fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes,” Licht added. "To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."