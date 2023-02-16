Things Got Awkward on Set When Don Lemon Said This About Nikki Haley

CNN morning host Don Lemon got himself into the hot seat on Thursday after claiming he saw on Google women are past their prime after they are in their 40s when discussing former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her campaign for president.

Haley is 51 and was also the governor of South Carolina before serving in the Trump administration.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry, a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. That's not according to me," Lemon said.

"Prime for what?" host Poppy Harlow asked.

"Depends on, just like prime. If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it'll say 20s, 30s, 40s," Lemon explained. "I’m not saying I agree with that. I think she has to be careful about saying that, you know, politicians are in their prime."

"Are you talking about prime for child bearing or are you talking about prime for being president?" Harlow followed up.

"Don't shooting the messenger! I'm just saying what the facts are! Google it, everybody at home," Lemon continued.

There have been reports of tensions between the host stemming from Lemon's behavior after he got demoted from having his own show during primetime. Lemon was accused of yelling at Kaitlan Collins for talking over him a few times.

