After Barrage of 'Object' Shootdowns, Calls Grow Louder for Biden to Explain What's...
Biden Administration Issues New Security Warning About Russia
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offen...
Three Israelis, Two of Them Young Boys, Were Killed By Terrorist...And That's the...
The Latest Development About the Man Who Assaulted a Dem Congresswoman Isn't Shocking
The Real Motive Behind Joe Biden's Lies About His Son
Dem Rep Has a Theory About Why We're Finding These Objects in Sky...
'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans
Regular Americans Understand Economics Better Than Politicians
USAF General Makes Surprising Comments About the Recent Objects That Have Been Shot...
Is It Actually Biden Who Wants to Cut Medicare?
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist...
Is Joe Biden Attempting to Be the American Mao?
Tipsheet

Project Veritas Donor Named in Complaint Against James O'Keefe Speaks Out

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 13, 2023 10:15 AM

A major donor to Project Veritas released a video responding to allegations that were made against James O'Keefe, which resulted in him being put on paid leave, to say the claims made on her behalf were false.

Dianna Remmers made the video responding to the allegations while vacationing in Mexico with her husband. The complaint was part of a long list of alleged misconduct by O'Keefe that was presented to the Project Veritas board of directors. 

The complaint involving Remmers and her husband claimed O'Keefe rudely asked for $75,000 on the spot during a meeting and refused to take a picture with Remmers at an event, where she was "humiliated to the point of tears." The author of the complaint said they were worried O'Keefe's behavior was going to turn them off from being donors to Project Veritas.

Remmers says O'Keefe did initially turned down her request to take a picture, but only because he was being swamped with people at the event and he did take a picture with her shortly thereafter.

"Actually after that, we had a great conversation. We've become great friends and I've had events for him, one in Beverly Hills. He's been a personal guest of mine at Mar-a-Lago...I am going to continue to support him and I'm really disappointed in the petty allegations towards him. They are completely false and ridiculous," Remmers explained.

"I will continue supporting James as long as he's with Project Veritas because without James, Project Veritas is nothing. So that's all I have to say. Just wanted to set the record straight," she added.

Project Veritas has been heavily criticized for the way they have handled the anonymous allegations against O'Keefe as many say it looks like a thin excuse to expel him from the company. 

Tags: MEDIA CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson
How the Democrats Will Come At Us Kurt Schlichter
Washington Post Issues Corrections to ‘Comical’ Story Attacking GOP Congresswoman Madeline Leesman
There's an Update on That Advertising Blacklist That Labeled Townhall 'Reprehensible/Offensive' Matt Vespa
'Black National Anthem' at Super Bowl Divides NFL Fans Leah Barkoukis
Dem Rep Has a Theory About Why We're Finding These Objects in Sky 'in Quick Succession' Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Revolution Eats Its Own: How a Left-Wing Black Professor Got Trapped in 'Anti-Racist Hell' Guy Benson