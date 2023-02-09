Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted

Project Veritas released a statement on Wednesday after it was reported founder and face of the undercover outlet James O'Keefe was put on paid leave while the board of directors are deciding whether to remove him from his position.

The upcoming decision stems from anonymous allegations about O'Keefe's management style, which include berating employees and eating a sandwich that belonged to a pregnant woman.

The complaints range from allegedly calling Spencer Meads--a longtime employee who is under scrutiny in the Biden diary case--a "pussy," to allegedly going on a hangry public rant and then taking and eating an 8-months pregnant woman's sandwich — Andrew Rice (@riceid) February 8, 2023

The company's statement did not mention O'Keefe specifically but said "the board of directors and management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization. The board and management are continuing this internal evaluation to ensure our long term success. Project Veritas will never stop and we will never let our our supporters down."

Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now. pic.twitter.com/sB7Cz97b5M — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 9, 2023

Many of the comments on Project Veritas' statement voiced their opposition to having O'Keefe be removed from the company.

Big Mistake. The people know who IS Project Veritas. Kind of like when the Apple Board removed Steve Jobs. Hope you thought this through. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) February 9, 2023

If you remove @JamesOKeefeIII you’ll never raise another penny — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 9, 2023

Not sorry, I’m going to trust the person I’ve known for over a decade more than a board who rides the coattails of that person’s instincts and gumption. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 9, 2023

A thread from the founder of Old Row claimed, citing a source within the outlet, that what is happening to O'Keefe is nothing short of a hostile takeover attempt from two members of the board over weak allegations of misconduct.

"According to my source, this situation has allowed to 2 alleged ringleaders of this attempt to push James out to have significant sway over the others despite their reasons to be essentially meritless," Swig tweeted. "Board members and C Suite officers involved in this according to my source are as follows: Board members: Matt Tyrmand - (Ringleader) John Garvey, George Skakel, Joseph Barton (not the congressman), Steve Alembik CFO: Tom O’Hara COO: Barry Hinckley (Ringleader pronouns in bio)."