Majority of House Democrats Voted In Support of DC's Soft-on-Crime Bill
Biden's Semi-Coherent Answer About Classified Document Scandal Reveals More Questions He N...
Jen Psaki: GOP Oversight of Big Teach Means Defending Racism and Disinfo About...
Another Critical Tool Border Patrol Needs to Secure the Border Is Going Away
Airbnb Makes Outrageous Move Against Political Activist's Family
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline
Hmm: Huckabee Sanders Calls for 'New Generation' of Republicans to Lead, Brands GOP...
School Districts Across a Red State Adopted Policies to Hide Students’ Gender Transitions...
How We Are
House Unanimously Votes to Condemn China Over Spy Balloon
Bioethicist Proposes Using Brain Dead Women as Surrogates
Americans Didn't Tune in for State of the Union Address
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions
Did George Santos Have the Last Laugh in Exchange With Mitt Romney?
Tipsheet

Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 09, 2023 11:00 AM

Project Veritas released a statement on Wednesday after it was reported founder and face of the undercover outlet James O'Keefe was put on paid leave while the board of directors are deciding whether to remove him from his position.

The upcoming decision stems from anonymous allegations about O'Keefe's management style, which include berating employees and eating a sandwich that belonged to a pregnant woman. 

The company's statement did not mention O'Keefe specifically but said "the board of directors and management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization. The board and management are continuing this internal evaluation to ensure our long term success. Project Veritas will never stop and we will never let our our supporters down."

Many of the comments on Project Veritas' statement voiced their opposition to having O'Keefe be removed from the company.

A thread from the founder of Old Row claimed, citing a source within the outlet, that what is happening to O'Keefe is nothing short of a hostile takeover attempt from two members of the board over weak allegations of misconduct.

"According to my source, this situation has allowed to 2 alleged ringleaders of this attempt to push James out to have significant sway over the others despite their reasons to be essentially meritless," Swig tweeted. "Board members and C Suite officers involved in this according to my source are as follows: Board members: Matt Tyrmand - (Ringleader) John Garvey, George Skakel, Joseph Barton (not the congressman), Steve Alembik CFO: Tom O’Hara COO: Barry Hinckley (Ringleader pronouns in bio)."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline Leah Barkoukis
The Mess of an Address Victor Davis Hanson
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions Guy Benson
State of the Union Highlights Reel Ann Coulter
Americans Didn't Tune in for State of the Union Address Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter