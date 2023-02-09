Jen Psaki: GOP Oversight of Big Teach Means Defending Racism and Disinfo About the Vaxx

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is the recent House Oversight and Accountability hearing on Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story reveals the GOP is interested in defending racism and misinformation on social media platforms.

The now-MSNBC host said if political campaign ads are false, they are pulled from the airwaves, but misinformation is treated differently on social media.

"If you are running a local political campaign, and you’re running ads on television, and you say something inaccurate about your opponent, guess what happens? Your ad gets pulled down. These platforms live by a very different set of rules, and people consume more information from them than any other source of media. So think of the danger of that. And with that in mind, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just said, basically, they’re allowing hate speech, racism, also, let’s not forget inaccurate information about vaccines and how they can save your lives run rampant on these platforms," said Psaki.

"So what these Republicans are doing essentially just to break down past all of this crazy word salad of yesterday, is they’re defending the pushing of inaccurate, dangerous information on the platforms that most people receive information from," she continued. "That are — that is racist, dangerous, prompted January 6, is prompting people not to get vaccinated. That’s what they’re defending. That’s the hill they have decided they want to die on."

During the hearing, Republicans blasted Twitter's former leadership for censoring a factual story about the son of a presidential candidate. Rep. MarjorieTaylor Greene (R-GA) told former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth it was unspeakable the company would ban her personal account while having no problem with sexually explicit content that involved children on the site.

.@RepMTG to Yoel Roth: "You permanently banned my Twitter account but you allowed child porn all over Twitter." pic.twitter.com/kshgUbXD8x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2023



