Majority of House Democrats Voted In Support of DC's Soft-on-Crime Bill
Biden's Semi-Coherent Answer About Classified Document Scandal Reveals More Questions He N...
Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted
Another Critical Tool Border Patrol Needs to Secure the Border Is Going Away
Airbnb Makes Outrageous Move Against Political Activist's Family
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline
Hmm: Huckabee Sanders Calls for 'New Generation' of Republicans to Lead, Brands GOP...
School Districts Across a Red State Adopted Policies to Hide Students’ Gender Transitions...
How We Are
House Unanimously Votes to Condemn China Over Spy Balloon
Bioethicist Proposes Using Brain Dead Women as Surrogates
Americans Didn't Tune in for State of the Union Address
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions
Did George Santos Have the Last Laugh in Exchange With Mitt Romney?
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki: GOP Oversight of Big Teach Means Defending Racism and Disinfo About the Vaxx

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 09, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is the recent House Oversight and Accountability hearing on Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story reveals the GOP is interested in defending racism and misinformation on social media platforms.

The now-MSNBC host said if political campaign ads are false, they are pulled from the airwaves, but misinformation is treated differently on social media.

"If you are running a local political campaign, and you’re running ads on television, and you say something inaccurate about your opponent, guess what happens? Your ad gets pulled down. These platforms live by a very different set of rules, and people consume more information from them than any other source of media. So think of the danger of that. And with that in mind, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just said, basically, they’re allowing hate speech, racism, also, let’s not forget inaccurate information about vaccines and how they can save your lives run rampant on these platforms," said Psaki.

"So what these Republicans are doing essentially just to break down past all of this crazy word salad of yesterday, is they’re defending the pushing of inaccurate, dangerous information on the platforms that most people receive information from," she continued. "That are — that is racist, dangerous, prompted January 6, is prompting people not to get vaccinated. That’s what they’re defending. That’s the hill they have decided they want to die on."


During the hearing, Republicans blasted Twitter's former leadership for censoring a factual story about the son of a presidential candidate. Rep. MarjorieTaylor Greene (R-GA) told former Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth it was unspeakable the company would ban her personal account while having no problem with sexually explicit content that involved children on the site.


Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted Julio Rosas
We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline Leah Barkoukis
The Mess of an Address Victor Davis Hanson
State of the Union Highlights Reel Ann Coulter
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted Julio Rosas