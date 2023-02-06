Eric Adams Describes How Biden's Border Crisis Is Burdening NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday the border crisis and people being released into the country in large numbers have taxed the Big Apple financially and strained resources.

Adams has been critical of the Biden adminstration's handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border because many people who illegally cross the border go to New York City, a self-proclaimed sanctuary city, once they are released by Border Patrol.

"Recently in a political event that we had you told my colleague that the White House needed to make sure that the city’s mayors needed to get all of the support they need and deserve when dealing with these kinds of issues. Have you talked to the White House about your concerns about maybe the lack of resources that you’re getting from them to deal with this crisis?" Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels asked.

"Yes, we have repeatedly throughout the last few months, and we are engaged in real conversation. I just really want to take my hat off to Senator Schumer, Congressman Jeffries in the New York delegation, they were able to get over $800 million in the omnibus bill, we’re gonna get $8 million from FEMA, but it’s just so much more we need," Adams replied.

"We are projecting $1.4 million during this fiscal year, $2.8 million in the next fiscal year. This is a major financial impact and burden on our city. And we’re hoping that the White House understand this is a national problem, and it must be resolved. But again, it must be resolved in a real way. Congress must pass comprehensive immigration reform something that Republicans have really avoided doing," he continued.

Adams has previously stated the border crisis impacting New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. is not fair to them since they can only do so much with the resources they have. The city has had to build shelters because homeless shelters and hotels are consistently full.