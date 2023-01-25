Eric Adams: 'Unfair' for Sanctuary Cities to Carry the Weight of the Border Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) once again took to the airwaves to say Democratic cities who declared themselves to be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants are being stretched thin due to the large number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

New York City has had to open a fifth shelter for recent arrivals from the southern border, which is in addition to using hotels and homeless shelters to house people coming from Latin America and even parts of Asia.

"Well, I believe that when I took the trip to El Paso, you can see firsthand the impact of how it not only harm the foundation of El Paso, but look at Chicago, Houston, Washington, New York City, this is just unfair for cities to carry the weight of a national problem," Adams told MSNBC on Wednesday. "We’re going to open for more hotels, emergency hotels...This as a major financial impact on New York City and cities across this country that are receiving the brunt of it."

Adams said the Biden White House claims there is a person who is in charge of helping American cities with the immigration problem, but he does not who the person is.

"I was told that we have an individual that’s coordinating the operation. And as I shared with White House officials, why don’t I know who that is? It’s about having a real decompression strategy, looking at who’s coming in and ensuring that it is really a burden by the entire country, not just a few cities, and just the pathway continues to lead to New York," he explained.

He went on to blame Republicans for blocking "comprehensive immigration policies" that caused the massive influx of illegal crossings.

"What’s the short term plan? If my house is burning, I don’t want to hear about fire prevention. Let’s put out the fire."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>







