Tipsheet

Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes the Stupidity of Dems Crying Racist Over the Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 02, 2023 1:15 PM
@RepWesleyHunt

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) was in no mood with Democrats playing the race card over and over during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing about the border crisis.

Accusations of Republicans using racist and hateful rhetoric was a common talking point from Democrats, as Republicans were explaining how out of control the U.S.-Mexico border has become under the Biden administration.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was recently removed from the House Intelligence Committee, claimed Republicans "demonizing migrant families and asylum seekers" have contributed to the "increase the level of hate and violence directed at immigrants here at home."

"This is actually not about race. This is actually an issue of public safety. And if I call it an invasion, sir, I'm not racist. I can assure you I'm not racist. What I can assure you is that I want to make sure that fentanyl doesn't indiscriminately kill any race, religion, color, or creed because fentanyl doesn't care where you're from. Fentanyl doesn't care about race. Fentanyl kills indiscriminately," said Wesley.

"This administration and Democrat Party, unfortunately, uses race as a scapegoat for everything. And as somebody that wants to make sure we attack racist issues when they do occur, we can't be the boy who cried wolf and blame racism all the time," he continued.

"Last time I checked, I’ve been black for a long time. I’ve been a minority for a long time. Am I racist for calling what’s happening at the southern border, an invasion? No," he further tweeted.

