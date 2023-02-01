Democrats Played the Only Trick Up Their Sleeve During First Border Crisis Hearing

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee mainly had only one response to Republicans highlighting the disaster the U.S.-Mexico border has become under President Joe Biden's leadership: Saying the southern border is open is racist.

After Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) outlined the record-breaking numbers of illegal immigrants encountered, those who were able to avoid apprehension, and the amount of drugs seized, meaning much more was able to get into the U.S., Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said the first hearing about the crisis is a distraction and will only expose how racist Republicans are.

Nadler added the GOP's focus on the border "almost makes me miss the usual obsession with conspiracy theories and the FBI."

.@RepJerryNadler claimed the border crisis hearing will expose the "racist tendencies of the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the party" because the GOP wants the border to be secured.



El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego (D), who was the Democrat's witnessed, testified the border was not open in his county, despite recently having a massive influx of illegal immigrants in September and December.

"There is no invasion of migrants in our community. Nor are there hordes of undocumented immigrants committing crimes against citizens or causing havoc in our community," he added.

Samaniego said such racist rhetoric is what caused the mass shooting in El Paso in 2019, leaving 23 people dead in a majority Latino city.

El Paso County Judge Samaniego (D): "There is no open border in El Paso...There is no invasion of migrants in our community. Nor are there hordes of undocumented immigrants committing crimes against citizens or causing havoc in our community," saying the border is open is racist. pic.twitter.com/msU4LJuxDC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 1, 2023

While the mass shooter's manifesto said the "Hispanic invasion" was one reason for the attack, he also criticized corporations for destroying the environment by over-harvesting resources and said the government was not doing enough to protect the environment, according to the Washington Post. Most importantly, he wrote he held his racist views long before Donald Trump became president and the shooter was not influenced by him.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was recently removed from the House Intelligence Committee, claimed Republicans "demonizing migrant families and asylum seekers" have contributed to the "increase the level of hate and violence directed at immigrants here at home."

.@RepAdamSchiff: Many Republicans seem intent on demonizing migrant families and asylum seekers, portraying them as fentanyl traffickers and violent criminals...These terrible stereotypes...increase the level of hate and violence directed at immigrants here at home. pic.twitter.com/wKbEt8RU8v — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 1, 2023

Rep. Hank Johnson, of Guam might tip over from putting too many troops on the island fame, said the "MAGA Republican plan will shutdown asylum to everyone, including those fleeing communist totalitarian regimes and young children who are crossing the border alone to flee gang violence."