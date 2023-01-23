MS-13 Murder Suspect Was Allowed Into the US Because of the Border Crisis

A murder suspect in Maryland accused of killing a 20-year-old with autism in July of 2022 was allowed into the U.S. as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) since those who are under 18-years-old and show up to the southern border by themselves are not turned away.

The change in policy of allowing UAC's into the U.S. was one of the first changes made by the Biden administration, quickly resulting in thousands of unaccompanied minors arriving to the U.S.-Mexico border. The historic number of children coming to the U.S. contributed the border crisis since the number of family units also illegally crossing and turning themsleves in to law enforcement also dramatically rose after Joe Biden became president.

Fox News reported the suspect was arrested by police in Aberdeen, located in northeastern Maryland about 30 miles from Baltimore. The 17-year-old was linked to the crime scene through DNA evidence. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to police the suspect is a member of MS-13.

"[Kayla] Hamilton’s death was determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be a homicide by strangulation. Detectives learned from Hamilton’s family that she was autistic and had recently moved to Aberdeen with her twenty-two-year-old boyfriend," the Aberdeen Police Department wrote in a press release Thursday.

Jon Feere, former chief of staff at ICE during the Trump administration, confirmed the suspect was allowed into the U.S. as an UAC in 2022.

Feere said the Senate released a report stating the sponsorship process for UAC's has lacking oversight for both the children and the communities they are released to once they are processed by the federal government.

MS-13 is a notorious street gang originating from El Salvadorans in California, known for their brutal initiation rituals and gruesome crimes to their victims. It is one of the most violent street gangs operating in the United States, with a strong precedence in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia region.