MSNBC Host: Biden Deserves Some Well-Earned Rest in St. Croix

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 30, 2022 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire said with all that President Joe Biden has done this year and what he is about to face in 2023, he deserves some much-needed rest as the country has dealt with several crises just within the past week.

"President Biden is in St. Croix this morning. He didn’t have to fly Southwest so he got there. And the President will be ringing in the new year with his family in that tropical paradise. He’s scheduled to return to Washington on January 2nd, the day before the Democratic Party seats control of the House to Republicans. Also looming is his decision whether to run for re-election. NBC News, White House Correspondent Mike Memoli drew the very tough reporting assignment. He joins us live from St. Croix," Lemire explained.

"Mike, come on, you win, the rest of us lose. But I think that it’s clear that President Biden should take some well deserved rest right here, because he’s coming back to a lot. Yes, questions about his future, but also a divided Washington and House GOP that is intent to make life very challenging for the president and his West Wing," he continued.

Biden was so determined to go on his vacation that it forced the disastrous Omnibus bill to be flown to St. Croix so it can be signed before the New Year. Biden has certainly done a lot of traveling out of Washington, D.C., mainly to his beach home in Delaware and calling lids before the normal work day typically ends.


