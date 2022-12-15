Trend Watch: Another Day, Another DeSantis Polling Lead Over Trump
Is the Southern Border Open or Closed? Here's What Released Migrants Have to Say.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 15, 2022 8:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EL PASO, Texas — Illegal immigrants who have been processed and released by Border Patrol onto the streets of one of the United States' largest border towns say they believe the southern border is open, contrary to what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted when pressed about the crisis.

"For us Nicaraguans in the United States, thankfully it is open," Alexandra Malenco told Townhall. "It is open. It is an opportunity for many migrants and people. We want a better quality of life."

"It was open when I crossed on Sunday. I don't know if it is right now, but they were receiving migrants on Sunday. I do not know today. It could be open," said Vicente Rodriguez.

Rodriguez added he is trying to get to Miami but he had no money and no way to communicate with "those who were going to receive me. I am here with God's help."

Ecuadorian Marcela Tierra said the border is open for some nationalities but is closed for others, such as Venezuelans.

"They gave us the paperwork to be in the United States. If not, we would've been extradited to our country."

Title 42 started being applied to Venezuelans in the fall after a significant surge of them began impacting areas like El Paso. That is about to change and Venezuelans will be able to illegally cross the Rio Grande when the public health order is lifted next week. Critics of Title 42 say it violates people's right to claim asylum and it does not secure the border since there is no legal punishment with an expulsion, resulting in some people attempting to cross multiple times.

The Biden administration has claimed they are surging resources and personnel to better absorb the expected influx of illegal immigrants, but those within and outside of U.S. immigration law enforcement say the plan is only to release people at lightening speed, sparking concerns of corners being cut during the vetting process.

