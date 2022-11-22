Katie Hobbs Calls Predecessor's Border Security Measures a 'Waste of Taxpayer Dollars'

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs (D) talked with CNN on Tuesday about her plan to address the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border now that she will lead the a state that has been heavily impacted by the Biden-created problem.

Current Governor Doug Ducey (R) has ordered buses of released migrants to be sent to sanctuary cities and placed shipping containers to close gaps in the border wall. Hobbs said those programs are a waste of taxpayer money.

“Look, as a border state, Arizona has certainly borne the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington. We need real action on immigration reform. We need real border security," Hobbs explained. "But in the meantime, you know, a lot of things Governor Ducey has done, putting migrants on buses to Washington, D.C., placing shipping containers at the border, are really political stunts at the expense of taxpayer dollars where we could really be using those dollars where they are meaningful, providing meaningful relief in border communities that are feeling the effects of crime at the border."

Hobbs touted the fact that her border plan has been endorsed by two border sheriffs, in part, because she has pledged more funding for law enforcement agencies to deal with the crisis.

"I’ve said this, I don’t think they are doing enough," Hobbs said about President Joe Biden and his administration. "I would love to have them visit and see firsthand the kind of support and relief that folks in these communities need from the federal government."

The state's border strike force will also be placed under review once Hobbs is in office.

"Certainly the border strike force is going to be under evaluation. If they are actually doing what they need to be doing in terms of border security and not pulling resources away from the essential function of the Department of Public Safety and the State Troopers. I think that's critical," she said, according to ABC 15.