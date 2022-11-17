Multiple Border Agents Shot in Gun Battle Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
Tipsheet

Multiple Border Agents Shot in Gun Battle Off the Coast of Puerto Rico

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 17, 2022 1:20 PM

Multiple agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) were shot, with a possible fatality, in a firefight with suspected smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico Thursday morning.

First reported by the Washington Examiner, the agents who were wounded were taken back to land and life-flighted for medical care.

Two suspects were taken into custody for the shooting.

In a statement, CBP confirmed three agents were wounded in the incident but did not confirm deaths. The gun battle took place 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo.

Similar to sectors along the southern border, the Ramey Sector, which encompasses 730-shore miles throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has seen the effects of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border when it comes to illegal immigrants reaching U.S. territory to turn themsleves in and drug smuggling.

