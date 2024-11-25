'Seismic Shift': Polling Shows Young Voters Love the Trump Transition

Pundits, pollsters, analysts and the Democratic Party continue to digest the 2024 presidential election results and the numbers for Trump are impressive.
JUST IN: CNN analyst breaks down 17-point surge for President-elect Donald Trump compared to 2016.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 25, 2024
"You go back to Nov. 2016 - look at this. He was just +1 point. That was WELL below the historical norm. Look at where we are today - significantly higher. +18 points. That's 17… pic.twitter.com/R45IWlrExn
President-elect Trump has wasted no time nominating members of his Cabinet and according to young voters, who typically lean left, they like what they're seeing.
Voters under 30 are at 65% approval of the Trump transition pic.twitter.com/3piuBa3T0T— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 24, 2024
Trump is as popular with the youth today as Obama was in 2008. Seismic shift. https://t.co/Yd7Cuypm8t— Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) November 24, 2024
As the kids say, they're into the vibes and don't like the lies.
REPORT: Trump's favorability surges by almost 20 points with young Americans, according to a new YouGov poll.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 24, 2024
The seismic shift is extremely noticeable on TikTok, where young people (like in the video below) explain why they left the Democratic party for the Right.
57% of… pic.twitter.com/zucKAotvIb
Recommended
Conservative ideas are ascendant with young voters. Our ideas are better, our content is more viral, and we are winning the battle for the future of America.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 24, 2024
🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/9kz11Sfmbp pic.twitter.com/W7B7VI8aD8
Join the conversation as a VIP Member