Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well
Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames
It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump
VIP
MSNBC and CNN Are Now Losing in the Ratings to Hallmark Christmas Movies
VIP
Florida Gun Owners Hopeful They Can Get Around Senate President on Open Carry
VIP
Michigan Dems Hope to Cram Bad Ideas Through Before They're Out
Trump Announces Tariffs for Day 1
VIP
Poll: Democrats Lack the Motivation to Oppose Trump
Here's When Mike Waltz Will Leave Congress to Work for Trump Administration
Scott Jennings Offers Some Advice Following That CBS News Poll Showing Good News...
VIP
Kamala Harris May Run for California Governor. Here's Who Could Run Against Her.
TN Law Banning Trans 'Care' for Minors Is Going Before SCOTUS. Here's What...
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well...
Tipsheet

'Seismic Shift': Polling Shows Young Voters Love the Trump Transition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 25, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Pundits, pollsters, analysts and the Democratic Party continue to digest the 2024 presidential election results and the numbers for Trump are impressive. 

Advertisement

President-elect Trump has wasted no time nominating members of his Cabinet and according to young voters, who typically lean left, they like what they're seeing. 

As the kids say, they're into the vibes and don't like the lies. 

Recommended

Trump Announces Tariffs for Day 1 Rebecca Downs
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Announces Tariffs for Day 1 Rebecca Downs
Scott Jennings Offers Some Advice Following That CBS News Poll Showing Good News for Trump Rebecca Downs
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well Katie Pavlich
Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Announces Tariffs for Day 1 Rebecca Downs
Advertisement