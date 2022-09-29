Kamala Harris Makes Another Major Blunder While Visiting South Korea

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly stated while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone that the United States has a close relationship with North Korea, the country under an authoritarian dictatorship.
"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring," Harris said without correcting herself.
KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022
Harris is visiting South Korea shortly after North Korea once again fired ballistic missiles into the sea.
ABC's @GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to South Korea.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 29, 2022
Of course, they completely ignored her gaffe insisting the U.S. has "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uijNEYda5x
The Biden administration has been making many gaffes as of late. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked whether Congressman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in the room, despite the fact Walorski was killed in car accident in Indiana last month. Biden issued a statement about Walorski at the time of her death.
Joe Biden asks around the audience to point out "Jackie" during a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2022
Is he referring to Republican Representative Jackie Walorski, who passed away in a car accident in early August? pic.twitter.com/pSRkQLQJYU