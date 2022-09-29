Kamala Harris Makes Another Major Blunder While Visiting South Korea

Vice President Kamala Harris mistakenly stated while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone that the United States has a close relationship with North Korea, the country under an authoritarian dictatorship.

"The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea. And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring," Harris said without correcting herself.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Harris is visiting South Korea shortly after North Korea once again fired ballistic missiles into the sea.

ABC's @GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to South Korea.



Of course, they completely ignored her gaffe insisting the U.S. has "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uijNEYda5x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 29, 2022

The Biden administration has been making many gaffes as of late. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked whether Congressman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in the room, despite the fact Walorski was killed in car accident in Indiana last month. Biden issued a statement about Walorski at the time of her death.