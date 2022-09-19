Is the Border Crisis Biden's Responsibility? Eric Adams Doesn't Think So

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) shifted blame for the ongoing border crisis from the Biden administration after CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked if the major problem is getting enough federal attention.

"Meanwhile the El Paso Sector of the border seeing an average of 1,700 migrants crossing every single day, a record 1.9 million migrants apprehended on the southwest border this fiscal year alone. Even if you think what these governors are doing is horrific, it seems like you agree this is a crisis that needs more attention from the Biden administration," Tapper asked.

Adams said he believes the entire country should be more involved in addressing the issue.

"No. I believe it’s a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. This is one country – this is a country that’s always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in American dream. That coordination should not only be on the federal level, the state level but even city to city. We reached out to the El Paso mayor as well as our team attempted to reach out to Governor Abbott," Adams replied.

"They refused to do any formal coordination. They think the politics of treating people in an inhumane manner to cover up, I believe, what they’ve done around human rights, the erosion of it the last few years is what they believe is the best way to handle it. I just disagree," he continued.

Abbott said between Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City, the state has provided free transportation for over 11,000 processed and released migrants in an effort to alleviate stress from overwhelmed border towns.



