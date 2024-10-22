Here's How You Knew Libs Were Going to Melt Down When Trump Visited McDonald's

Over the weekend, Donald Trump worked at McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It was an ace-campaign stop. The photo opportunity was a home run, which broke the minds of liberals everywhere. The ownage was so complete that all they could do was cope and seethe as Trump made fries, served customers at the drive-thru, and made a mockery of Kamala Harris’ purported stint at the fast food giant.

The fact that liberals cannot wrap their heads around this move shows how detached they are—and yes, of course, the customers were pre-screened: Trump got shot in July. It’s as if the liberal media thinks we’d be shocked to learn that this was a political stunt, and that Trump never worked at McDonald’s.

Why has this trolled them so much https://t.co/kaIRSqoAXP — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 21, 2024

What a Watergate-like scoop!

It served as another incident where endless mockery of this industry is warranted, but we did get a snifter of the mayhem that was to come with this piece: some “ex-McDonald’s chef” claims that making those fries is difficult (via NY Post):

Manning the fries at McDonald’s is no small potatoes. Pennsylvania mom Rayanne, a staffer at the fast-food franchise, tells The Post she often clocks in for shifts at 4 a.m., prepping the kitchen to serve up those crispy sticks of heaven come lunchtime. It’s a task confirmed fast-food fan Donald Trump may be tackling in her home state this weekend. […] “Being a McDonald’s employee is more difficult than a lot of people imagine,” Mike Haracz, an ex-executive chef for the restaurant chain, told The Post, casting doubts about white-collar Trump’s upcoming blue-collar gig. “Unless the scenario is fabricated in his favor, he will not do a good job.” A former manager of culinary innovation for the U.S. menu, Haracz, 40, from Chicago, tells The Post it takes a certain je ne sais quoi to excel at the potato post.

Enough. High school kids cook these fries. Also, it’s a French fry—he’s not making steak tartare or Beef Wellington. Some are trying to turn French fry making into a process akin to crème brulee. Everyone knows this is nonsense, which is why, among other factors, the meltdown was predictable.

The Left melted down, but we had some fun: