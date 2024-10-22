Oh, You Knew Kamala Was Going to Drop These Remarks About Male Voters

With this one, you could see the collision with the iceberg from 500 miles away. Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, which is a joke of an interview—we all know Sharpton is voting for her. Yet, that security blanket also allowed Kamala to be somewhat unfiltered. Democrats have a major male voter problem. We’re two weeks away from Election Day, so it’s too late to retool and try and stop the bleeding here, so maybe that’s why the vice president decided to drop the ‘M-word’ regarding those men who aren’t Tampon Tim soy boys who aren’t going to support her. That’s right—if we don’t vote for Democrats, we’re all misogynists:

Advertisement

SHARPTON: Are men "misogynist" if they don't support you?



KAMALA: "I think that you are absolutely right." pic.twitter.com/8tvRqDUXTJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Harris’ polling advantage with women is the exact same as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden’s…. All this talk of women moving to the left has little to no actual evidence.



Trump is winning men at the highest rate for any Republican since the 1980s. https://t.co/ZEFjSdertN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 13, 2024

I’m trying to imagine a world where a panel of white people suggested that black people who vote for Kamala should be “held accountable” for leading us into communism https://t.co/oA8mC2DvNT — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 20, 2024

Her grand plan to stop the war in Gaza is to task serial failure Antony Blinken, a true deer in the headlights, with coming up with a ceasefire.

Kamala says it's "mis- and disinformation" that she was anything but a "progressive," soft-on-crime district attorney pic.twitter.com/K9VrFSzes9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Kamala says her plan for a ceasefire in Gaza is "sending Tony Blinken, secretary of state, out next week."



(This is the cast of characters that have FAILED to deliver any meaningful progress in more than a year) pic.twitter.com/6Tw6k7YJya — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

the strategic genius who warned Israel not to go into Rafah sits down with America's greatest living pogromist, Al Sharpton, to share deep thoughts about what the Jews must and mustn't do. https://t.co/QlICjYUact — liel leibovitz (@liel) October 21, 2024

Also, what is this:

New word salad just dropped pic.twitter.com/CfrfD85Cry — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Again, even in the cupcake arena, she drowns.