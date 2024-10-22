Here's How You Knew Libs Were Going to Melt Down When Trump Visited...
Oh, You Knew Kamala Was Going to Drop These Remarks About Male Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 22, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

With this one, you could see the collision with the iceberg from 500 miles away. Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, which is a joke of an interview—we all know Sharpton is voting for her. Yet, that security blanket also allowed Kamala to be somewhat unfiltered. Democrats have a major male voter problem. We’re two weeks away from Election Day, so it’s too late to retool and try and stop the bleeding here, so maybe that’s why the vice president decided to drop the ‘M-word’ regarding those men who aren’t Tampon Tim soy boys who aren’t going to support her. That’s right—if we don’t vote for Democrats, we’re all misogynists: 

Her grand plan to stop the war in Gaza is to task serial failure Antony Blinken, a true deer in the headlights, with coming up with a ceasefire. 

Also, what is this:

Again, even in the cupcake arena, she drowns.

