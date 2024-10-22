What These Michigan Voters Just Said Doesn't Bode Too Well for Kamala

There’s been some consternation about Michigan. After multiple segments showing Kamala Harris grossly underperforming with her core voter groups, CNN’s Harry Enten discussed how Trump isn’t gaining among non-college whites, though he still leads Kamala by 27 points. Yet, the flip side to this is that if Trump overperforms with this group and the pollsters underestimate the Trump vote again, the Blue Wall gets shattered.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot. If there is a surprise on Election Night it’s that Trump does better among white, non-college than polls suggest - which would likely flip Blue Wall. https://t.co/26u9t7qtvu — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) October 21, 2024

Bill Govier is a 30-year union worker who works at a Ford plant. He was an RFK Jr. supporter but is now voting for Trump, and suspects that half his co-workers are going to do the same. United Auto Workers’ President Shawn Fain might have thrown his support behind Democrats, endorsing Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris, but admitted that his rank-and-file will be supporting Donald Trump. Other major unions have opted not to go down this road, where the front office says one thing while its foot soldiers do another. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters opted not to endorse anyone after an internal survey found nearly 60 percent of its members back Trump. The International Association of Fire Fighters and its Michigan chapter also decided not to back either candidate, a major blow to Kamala who was reportedly expecting this endorsement.

CNN: This 30-year Michigan autoworker "believes more than half of UAW members at his Ford plant will vote Trump" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3t87VR2HYm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Last, Michigan voters seem to know what’s the deal with abortion—they don’t care. It’s already codified in their state constitution, so the scare tactics here won’t work. These voters noted that what they do have is utility and grocery bills, and four years of Biden-Harris has only increased those expenses.

Michigan voter: "Kamala's focused in on abortion. We have constitutionally protected abortion here in Michigan. It's not an issue. I don't have a uterus anymore. My husband never had a uterus — but we have utility bills. We have grocery bills." pic.twitter.com/8buFs7YG2q — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 19, 2024

Stay focused, keep grinding but Michigan being this close has to give Democrats heartburn, though its secretary of state warned that they won’t know the final results until after Election Day, Wednesday night to be exact.