What These Michigan Voters Just Said Doesn't Bode Too Well for Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 22, 2024 6:30 AM
There’s been some consternation about Michigan. After multiple segments showing Kamala Harris grossly underperforming with her core voter groups, CNN’s Harry Enten discussed how Trump isn’t gaining among non-college whites, though he still leads Kamala by 27 points. Yet, the flip side to this is that if Trump overperforms with this group and the pollsters underestimate the Trump vote again, the Blue Wall gets shattered. 

Bill Govier is a 30-year union worker who works at a Ford plant. He was an RFK Jr. supporter but is now voting for Trump, and suspects that half his co-workers are going to do the same. United Auto Workers’ President Shawn Fain might have thrown his support behind Democrats, endorsing Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris, but admitted that his rank-and-file will be supporting Donald Trump. Other major unions have opted not to go down this road, where the front office says one thing while its foot soldiers do another. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters opted not to endorse anyone after an internal survey found nearly 60 percent of its members back Trump. The International Association of Fire Fighters and its Michigan chapter also decided not to back either candidate, a major blow to Kamala who was reportedly expecting this endorsement.

Last, Michigan voters seem to know what’s the deal with abortion—they don’t care. It’s already codified in their state constitution, so the scare tactics here won’t work. These voters noted that what they do have is utility and grocery bills, and four years of Biden-Harris has only increased those expenses. 

Stay focused, keep grinding but Michigan being this close has to give Democrats heartburn, though its secretary of state warned that they won’t know the final results until after Election Day, Wednesday night to be exact.

