MSNBC Guest: We Are at War With Evil Trump Voters

MSNBC guest Roland Martin told host Tiffany Cross Democrats are now "at war" with Republicans and praised President Joe Biden's speech this past week for finally calling conservatives a threat to country.

Cross said it was mainstream, establishment Republicans who are calling for violence.

"Pastor Charles Jenkins has an intro to his song war. 'When the enemy is coming at you you, can’t fall down, you can’t breakdown. This means war.' That is where we are. We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump. He has now dominated the party. This evil is spreading. And when you are in a war footing, you have to respond accordingly," said Martin.

"It is about time Joe Biden decided to tough. It's about time his advisors stopped being weak, and stopped impotent, and not fighting back. What these people want to do to this country is destroy democracy. They want to rig elections so it requires you to stand strong. You don’t wilt under the pressure. Republicans and conservatives are weak. All they do is whine and complain," he continued.

.?@rolandsmartin? on Trump voters: “We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ncFVVT4CyX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2022

"Obviously Republicans are, I think, the biggest threat to democracy. We don't separate right-wing extremists and Republican Party anymore," Cross further said during the segment.

MSNBC's @TiffanyDCross: "Obviously Republicans are, I think, the biggest threat to democracy. We don't separate right-wing extremists and Republican Party anymore." pic.twitter.com/K7jBYK1sxJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2022

Martin's statements is similar to how Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson described Biden's authoritarian-like speech, calling it a "wartime" address.