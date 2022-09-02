Washington Post Columnist Admits Biden's Hellish Spectacle Was a 'Wartime' Speech

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson told MSNBC on Friday he believes President Joe Biden's recent speech about how half of Americans are a threat to the nation was a "wartime" address.

Biden said former President Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans," also known as Trump voters, "embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies" and they "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic..."

PRESIDENT BIDEN:



"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic..." pic.twitter.com/ZbA6eNcTsp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

PRESIDENT BIDEN:



"MAGA Republicans...embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies." pic.twitter.com/6N8QyIG0qX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

"The speech last night, to me, sounded like a president delivering a wartime address. Indeed, Joe Biden sees this as, as he said, a battle for the soul of the country. It is a battle for the preservation of our democracy. To me, the significant thing was that he — yes, he called out Donald Trump, but he also called out the MAGA Republicans, the MAGA Republican officials and followers who, for whatever motive, every whatever delusion, are going down this authoritarian path, this undemocratic path, and trying to take the nation with them." Robison said.

"He framed this as an emergency, as something that we as a nation need to bond together to stop and to reverse. To return to our democratic principles and our democratic practices. To me, it was — it was an urgent wartime address," Robinson added.

The obvious question is if that was a wartime speech, what actions will the Biden administration take to combat their perceived enemy?