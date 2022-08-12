'Get Real!': Former Border Patrol Chief Tells NYC Mayor Adams to Stop Complaining

The former head of the U.S. Border Patrol released a video this week telling New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) to stop compaling about the buses Texas is sending to the city and head to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand.

"You see the mayor of New York City have the audacity to whine and complain that a couple hundred migrants showing up on buses from Texas is going to overwhelm the New York City system? Yeah, get real!" Rodney Scott said.

Scott pointed to how U.S. Border Patrol has encountered over 2 million illegal immigrants along the southern border since Joe Biden has been president and much-smaller border towns have been overwhelmed for a very long time.

"Every state, city, and town needs to understand they are a border state, city, and town cause nothing stays at the border," he added.

Dear Mayor Adams, I am sure we can arrange a seat for you on a bus to Texas. Warning - you might learn something...#Texas #BorderCrisis

@NYMmayor pic.twitter.com/kKiFPJttue — Rodney Scott (@RSScott_BP252) August 10, 2022

Adams floated the idea of going to Texas with busloads of other New Yorkers in order to campaign against Governor Greg Abbott (R) in response to Abbott sending buses of migrants to New York City. Adams has already turned down Abbott's invitation to go to the southern border in Texas.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said Tuesday.

Buses with the processed and released migrants have been sent to Washington, D.C. since April under Abbott's program, but Texas recently added New York City as a destination they can choose to be sent to.