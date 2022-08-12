Illegal Immigration

'Get Real!': Former Border Patrol Chief Tells NYC Mayor Adams to Stop Complaining

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Get Real!': Former Border Patrol Chief Tells NYC Mayor Adams to Stop Complaining

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The former head of the U.S. Border Patrol released a video this week telling New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) to stop compaling about the buses Texas is sending to the city and head to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the crisis firsthand.

"You see the mayor of New York City have the audacity to whine and complain that a couple hundred migrants showing up on buses from Texas is going to overwhelm the New York City system? Yeah, get real!" Rodney Scott said.

Scott pointed to how U.S. Border Patrol has encountered over 2 million illegal immigrants along the southern border since Joe Biden has been president and much-smaller border towns have been overwhelmed for a very long time.

"Every state, city, and town needs to understand they are a border state, city, and town cause nothing stays at the border," he added.

Adams floated the idea of going to Texas with busloads of other New Yorkers in order to campaign against Governor Greg Abbott (R) in response to Abbott sending buses of migrants to New York City. Adams has already turned down Abbott's invitation to go to the southern border in Texas.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said Tuesday.

Buses with the processed and released migrants have been sent to Washington, D.C. since April under Abbott's program, but Texas recently added New York City as a destination they can choose to be sent to.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Latest Update on FBI's Trump Raid Is Beyond Laughable
Matt Vespa

'There's No Use Pretending': Kinzinger Admits He Failed
Leah Barkoukis
Salman Rushdie Reportedly Stabbed at Lecture in New York
Spencer Brown
Woke Gender Politics Infect John Fetterman's Campaign for U.S. Senate
Spencer Brown
Polling Begins to Show What Voters Think of Manchin Caving on Dems' Massive Spending Bill
Leah Barkoukis
It Turns Out Beto O'Rourke Doesn't Like It When People Interrupt HIS Events
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular