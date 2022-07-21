Texas

Rep. Flores Hammers Opponent for Non-Apology Over Racial Smears By His Supporter

Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-TX) hit back at future opponent Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) for a new statement he put out distancing himself from a local blogger his campaign paid for ads on his website after it was revealed the blogger posted racist and sexist remarks about Flores.

"We advertise on many platforms and have no control over their editorial content. We do not pay for political attacks and we will not be advertising on this platform again," Gonzalez's statement said, adding it was weird for Flores to be upset at Gonzalez when she is not mad at former President Donald Trump calling Mexicans "rapists and murders."

In the famous Trump quote, he was referring to how some illegal immigrants who are coming into the country have prior criminal histories.

"This doesn’t sound like an apology to me. Also, the racist pervert you hired to target me with filth has ZERO space on his 'blog' for ads, so we know this is a lie," Flores replied to Gonzalez.

Jerry McHale, the owner of the blog, had written post calling Flores, who was born in Mexico, "Miss Frijoles" and "Miss Enchiladas," along with writing posts that referred to her private areas.

