CNN Panel with Jonah Goldberg and Ana Navarro Goes Off the Rails Debating Gun Control

Posted: Jun 08, 2022 11:00 AM
A CNN panel featuring Jonah Goldberg and Ana Navarro got heated as they were debating gun control and the likelihood of a child being killed in a shooting while attending school.

Navarro raged at Goldberg, who recently left Fox News as a contributor, when he pointed out children are more likely to be killed in a car crash on the way to school than in a mass shooting.

"I get being scared — if we’re going to start telling people they should be scared that this is going to happen to them, we should at least put some of this in perspective. There are about 54 million kids who go to K-12 in America. In the last 29 years, 170 kids have been killed in school shootings," Goldberg explained.

"You are absolutely right to be outraged about the crime, but if we’re going to tell people they should be terrified about their kids being dropped off at school, we should remind them their kids are more in danger on the drive to school, statistically, than they are at the school," he continued.

"You can’t do this. A child’s life cannot be a statistic. You can’t tell the parents of Joaquin Oliver of Parkland, you can’t tell Fred Guttenberg," Navarro interjected. 

Goldberg shot back that what Navarro was doing was "moral bullying" and trying to paint him as if he does not have compassion for the victims of school shootings.

"So more likely to die of going to school? And you know what happened because of that? What happened because of that is that we have car seat laws. That passed. We have seat belt laws. We have speed laws," Navarro said. "I’m not morally bullying you. I have children I care about. And you do, too!"

Navarro continued to accuse Goldberg of not wanting to do anything about school shootings as host Laura Coates tried to get the discussion back on track. Goldberg said Navarro was doing activism by telling viewers to call their senators and that is not his job.

"I have a dead cousin killed at Pulse," Navarro replied.

"That’s moral bullying," Goldberg said again.


Most Popular